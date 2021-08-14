Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.