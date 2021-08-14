Ledyard National Bank Buys 852 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 76,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 185,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

