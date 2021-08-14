Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $7,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,987. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

