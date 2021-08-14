Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.