Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,321 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

