Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $236.76. 1,288,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

