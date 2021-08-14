Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.