Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.15. The stock had a trading volume of 764,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

