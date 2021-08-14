Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.95% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

