LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €138.50 ($162.94) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €127.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

