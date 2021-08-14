Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.