LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

