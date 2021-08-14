LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 15,829,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.