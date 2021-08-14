LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $916.86. 292,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $922.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

