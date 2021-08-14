LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 215 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 238,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

