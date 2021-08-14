Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.85%.

LNVGY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.598 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

