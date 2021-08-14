Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

