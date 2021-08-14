Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. 186,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

