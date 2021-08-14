Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,368. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

