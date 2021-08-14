Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Leoni currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

ETR LEO opened at €15.99 ($18.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.62. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

