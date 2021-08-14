Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

