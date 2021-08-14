Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ LEVL opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.