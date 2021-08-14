LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. 4,563,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

