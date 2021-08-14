LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. 27,914,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.