LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00879192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00100831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044034 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars.

