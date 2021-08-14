Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 152.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for 2.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $30,266,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LI. reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 9,365,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,181. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

