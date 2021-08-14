Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $89.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.81.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Life Storage by 37.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 201,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Life Storage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 9.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

