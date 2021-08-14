LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

