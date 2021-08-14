Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LCUT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

