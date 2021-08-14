Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

LNR opened at C$73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.02. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$37.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

