Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $310.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

