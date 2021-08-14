LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in July

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LINUF opened at $0.02 on Friday. LiNiu Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile
