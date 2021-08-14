Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 447,882 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

