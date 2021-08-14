Litentry Hits Market Capitalization of $124.67 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Litentry has a market capitalization of $124.67 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00010131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,518,951 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

