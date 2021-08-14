Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,042 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,470 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,590,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 271,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,303. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98.

