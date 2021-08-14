Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. 90,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $99.78.

