Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

