Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

