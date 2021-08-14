Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Masimo were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Masimo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

MASI stock opened at $264.22 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

