Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $265,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $46,972,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at $82,454,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.