Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $350,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUM opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

