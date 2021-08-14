LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 51.20%.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.