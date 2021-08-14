Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in July

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

