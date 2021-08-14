London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,897,210.84 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,930 ($103.61) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,757.04. The company has a market capitalization of £40.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

