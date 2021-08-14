Loop Capital Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $6.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SDC has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.82.

SDC opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

