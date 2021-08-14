LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

NYSE LXU opened at $9.21 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

