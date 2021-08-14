LuaSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $922,845.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $922,845.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00883965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00101540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044083 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,483,202 coins and its circulating supply is 103,873,280 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.