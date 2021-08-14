Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 2359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.