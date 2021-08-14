MAI Capital Management Acquires 309 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Five9 were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.37. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.