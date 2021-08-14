MAI Capital Management Buys New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock worth $448,443,533.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.