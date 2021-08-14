MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

